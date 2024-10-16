IDF: Hezbollah District Head Hariri, Other Commanders Taken Out

Hezbollah's Kafr Qana district commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri, along with other regional commanders, was killed Wednesday in an airstrike in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli military sources.

Hariri was reportedly responsible for plotting and carrying out terrorist actions against Israel, reports The Times of Israel.

The commanders who were killed were responsible for anti-tank fire and artillery fire in the area, Israeli sources added.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, reported that its operatives in southern Lebanon have been in "point-blank range" clashes with Israeli troops near the Al-Qawzah village.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a statement posted on X, said that Hariri was "responsible for the planning and execution of a large number of terror attacks against the State of Israel from the Qana area."

"Their elimination serves an additional blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the Foreign Ministry said. "The IDF will continue to operate to thwart every threat against the State of Israel and its citizens."

Earlier Wednesday, troops from the IDF's Alexandroni Brigade Battalion 7012 destroyed Hezbollah's central operations command center in southern Lebanon, reports Israel National News.

The center, located in the village of Muhajbib, had been built across from the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona and across the Ramim Ridge in the Galilee panhandle.

Israeli troops also discovered several shafts leading to underground Hezbollah facilities, including advanced command centers, planning and communications rooms, and more.

The IDF also confirmed Wednesday that it hit the Dahieh suburb, located south of Beirut, several days after the Israel Air Force refrained from hitting targets, reported because of American pressure against harming civilians.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area," a representative of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.