IDF Unleashes Large-Scale Operation in West Bank

Israel security forces launched an extensive counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank overnight Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least two terrorists.

"The security forces have now begun an operation to counter terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm in the Menashe Division," Israel Defense Forces posted Tuesday night on X.

The Menashe division is one of six regional brigades in the West Bank responsible for conducting counterterrorism activities, locating weapons, and apprehending wanted suspects who take part in terrorist activity, according to the IDF.

The operation was launched in the Jenin and Nur al-Shams refugee camps in Samaria and in Farah in the Jordan Valley, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported. The goal was to arrest wanted persons and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the camps. Al Jazeera also reported fighting at the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus.

The Telegram channel of the Palestine and Camps News Network said an Al Jazeera correspondent reported the operation was being carried out with the support of helicopters and drones and includes the cities of Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm.

At least two terrorists were killed in Jenin, according to Ynet, which added the Palestinian Ministry of Health, run by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists, reported the dead as Kasem Jabarin, 25, and Azam Balut, 39.

Israel is waging military operations on several fronts since Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7. The main focus is in the Gaza Strip, where it is trying to eliminate Hamas and rescue the remaining hostages taken on Oct. 7. It also is trying to root out terrorists in the West Bank and is defending itself from missile attacks by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.