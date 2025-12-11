Israel: Hamas 'Will Be Disarmed' After Group Proposes Weapons Freeze

Israel said on Thursday Hamas "will be disarmed" as part of the U.S.-sponsored peace plan for Gaza, after a top leader from the Palestinian Islamist movement suggested a weapons freeze.

The ceasefire, in effect since Oct. 10, halted the war that began after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. But it remains fragile as Israel and Hamas accuse each other almost daily of violations.

Top Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal told Qatari news channel Al Jazeera that the militant group is open to a weapons "freeze", but rejects the demand for total disarmament put forward in Trump's plan for the Palestinian territory.

An Israeli government official told AFP, however, that "there will be no future for Hamas under the 20-point plan. The terror group will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarised."

The agreement is composed of three phases. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently indicated that he expected the second phase to begin soon.

Under that phase Israeli troops would further withdraw from their positions in Gaza and be replaced by an international stabilisation force (ISF), while Hamas would lay down its weapons.

The Palestinian terrorist group has indicated it would not agree to giving up its arsenal.

"The idea of total disarmament is unacceptable to the resistance (Hamas)," Meshaal said in the interview aired on Wednesday.

"What is being proposed is a freeze, or storage (of weapons) ... to provide guarantees against any military escalation from Gaza with the Israeli occupation," he added.

"This is the idea we're discussing with the mediators, and I believe that with pragmatic American thinking ... such a vision could be agreed upon with the U.S. administration," he said.

Netanyahu is expected to meet President Donald Trump in the United States on Dec. 29 to discuss the next steps in the truce.

In the first phase of the deal, Palestinian terrorists committed to releasing the remaining 48 living and dead captives held in the territory. So far they have released all of the hostages except for one body.

In exchange, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in its custody and returned the bodies of hundreds of dead Palestinians.

As for the international peacekeeping force, Meshaal said the group was open to its deployment along Gaza's border with Israel, but would not agree to it operating inside the territory, calling such a plan an "occupation."

"We have no objection to international forces or international stabilisation forces being deployed along the border, like UNIFIL," he said, referring to the UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border.

"They would separate Gaza from the occupation," he added, referring to Israel.

"As for the presence of international forces inside Gaza, in Palestinian culture and consciousness that means an occupying force."

Mediators as well as Arab and Islamic nations, he said, could act as "guarantors" that there would be no escalation originating from inside Gaza.