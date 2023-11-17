×
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Barge Into Univ. of Michigan Building

Friday, 17 November 2023 10:08 PM EST

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters forced their way into a building Friday on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, police said.

Video posted on social media showed protesters pushing past police into the Ruthven Administration Building, which houses offices for school President Santa Ono.

An estimated 200 people then entered the building, university Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said.

Once inside, protesters chanted, called for the university to divest from Israel and waved Palestinian flags, as seen on the video.

About a half-dozen police agencies, including state police, assisted campus officers. There were no reports of injuries.

Officers began removing protesters from the building Friday evening, police said.

The Palestinian advocacy group Students Allied for Freedom and Equality advertised the protest “to demand that the university divest from companies that fund and participate in the genocide of the Palestinian people,” according to The Detroit News.

