WH: Israeli Finance Minister's Comments 'Ridiculous'

The White House condemned statements made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after he called the ongoing cease-fire negotiations with Hamas a "dangerous trap."

On Friday, Smotrich posted on X about the latest proposal being negotiated through mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, The Hill reported.

"I call on the prime minister not to fall into this trap and not to agree to a shift, even the slightest, from the red lines he set just recently, and they are also very problematic," Smotrich wrote.

Smotrich has been known for his incendiary rhetoric. On Thursday he came under fire from Western leaders for implying that starving the 2 million residents of Gaza "might just be moral and justified" until all the hostages taken by Hamas are released.

John Kirby, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, responded to the comments telling reporters Smotrich's perspective is "dead wrong."

"Some critics, like Mr. Smotrich, for example, have claimed that the hostage deal is a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners. Mr. Smotrich essentially suggests that the war ought to go on indefinitely without pause and with the lives of the hostages of no real concern at all," Kirby said.

"His arguments are dead wrong. They're misleading the Israeli public."

While Hamas has sought to use the 115 remaining hostages as leverage to initiate a cease-sire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated he is seeking a deal that results in Hamas leaving Gaza for good.

"The way that I'm seeking to achieve this deal is a way that will maximize the number of hostages that are released in the first phase — living hostages that are released in the first phase — but also that would make sure that Hamas cannot take over Gaza after the deal," he told Time on Thursday.

As the war between Israel and Hamas nears enters its 10th month, Western leaders are eager for an end to the bloodshed. Following the Hezbollah strike that killed 12 children on July 28, Israel conducted a retaliatory strike two days later, which killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was then assassinated inside Iran, although Israel has not claimed responsibility for his death. The United States is hoping a cease-fire deal will calm tensions in the region and put an end to the back-and-forth killings between Israel and Iran's proxy groups that could lead to a wider conflict.

Kirby, meanwhile, questioned Smotrich's motives for trying to undermine Israel's own efforts in the peace process.

"I think a better question is: What made Mr. Smotrich decide, in the wake of the joint statement put out and the support that it's been given, not only by other leaders, but by Israel itself, what made him decide to put that statement, that outrageous and absurd statement out?" Kirby added.