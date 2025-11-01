Israeli Media: Remains Handed Over to Israel Not of Hostages

The partial remains of three bodies in Gaza handed over to Israel overnight did not belong to any of the hostages held in the Palestinian territory, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government on the reports. The International Committee of the Red Cross said late on Friday that it had facilitated the transfer of three deceased individuals from the Gaza Strip to Israeli authorities for identification.

Unlike previous instances, Hamas had not announced that it was turning over remains of hostages held by militants in Gaza.

The bodies of 11 hostages remain in Gaza, including those of two foreign nationals. Hamas has released 20 living hostages and handed over the remains of 17 since a ceasefire with Israel took effect on Oct. 10 after two years of devastating war.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

The U.S.-brokered truce, which left thorny issues like the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by periodic outbreaks of violence since it came into force.

