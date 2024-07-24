Senior US Official: Gaza Ceasefire Talks in Closing Stages

Negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire-for-hostages deal in the Gaza conflict appear to be in their closing stages and President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss remaining gaps Thursday, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters ahead of Netanyahu's visit to Washington, D.C., to speak to a joint session of Congress, said the remaining obstacles are bridgeable and there will be more meetings aimed at reaching a deal between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists over the next week.