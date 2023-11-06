Boris Johnson Backs Israel, Visits Communities Affected by Hamas

Boris Johnson was one of Israel's most loyal friends when he served as prime minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022.

At 59, he remains a widely popular and influential figure throughout Great Britain and the world.

And he arrived in Israel on Sunday to show his "solidarity" with Israel and the Jewish people in the face of the abominable invasion by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Invited by Danny Danon, a Member of Knesset and Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, Johnson was joined by another great friend of Israel.

Scott Morrison, 55, served as prime minister of Australia from 2018 to 2022.

I met with them first in Jerusalem as they visited with young Israeli soldiers holding dual British-Israeli citizenship and dual Aussie-Israeli citizenship.

The two former premiers listened to the stories of what these IDF combat troops have been facing, answered questions and then asked their own questions.

Then we headed in armored cars to Kfar Azza, an Israeli agricultural community located right on the Gaza border, joined by a group of some 40 Israeli and international correspondents, cameramen and sound technicians.

Only 400 Israelis lived in Kfar Azza before Oct. 7.

But on the day of the massacre, at least 52 were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Many more were wounded.

At least 20 are missing and believed to have been taken hostage inside the Gaza Strip.

Though I have toured other Israeli border towns savaged by Hamas in recent weeks, this was my first time to Kfar Azza.

The scene was one of apocalyptic destruction.

Houses absolutely destroyed.

Blood-soaked floors.

Cars riddled with machine gun fire and burnt almost beyond recognition.

The smell of death in the air.

And the almost constant sound of IDF artillery and mortar round explosions all around us.

Johnson and Morrison were both clearly aghast as we walked through the nightmare.

Johnson told us the scene was one of "absolutely unimaginable horror."

"I have seen exactly where innocent and wholly innocent families – blameless, harmless civilians – lost their lives at the hands of Hamas terrorists," he said.

"I think it is incredibly important that people be reminded of the full tragedy and horror and sadism of what happened on October the 7."

"That's the reason I'm here," Johnson explained.

"In the month that has passed since that massacre – since those atrocities – a kind of moral fog has descended," the former British prime minister said.

Too many world leaders, he said, and too many in the media, and mass crowds in London, and Washington, D.C., and elsewhere are turning against Israel as if the Jewish state is to blame for this war.

Too many in the United Nations and across the planet are blaming Israel and trying to make it appear as if there is moral equivalence between the intentional butchering of innocent civilians by Hamas and the definitively unintentional killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, whom Hamas is using as human shields.

"I personally, utterly reject any attempt to equate the terrorism of Hamas with the work of these Israeli Defense Forces that are trying to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again," Johnson insisted.

"We cannot have this false moral equivalence between terrorism soldiers who are going about their jobs trying to minimize suffering to innocent human beings."

"And to echo what Danny has just said, I think it is very important now that the world recognizes that a massive crime has been committed here and in the whole area and it is now up to Israel to make sure that they do everything they can – which is not just their right but their duty – to find the murderers, to make sure that they can never do anything like this again," Johnson added.

He insisted the world needs to get serious about having "moral clarity" in this critical moment.

"It is crucial that people remember the crucial distinction between what you are trying to do in protecting civilian life and trying as far as possible, to keep civilians out of harm's way. And what Hamas terrorists have done, which is to try to maximize civilian suffering in the most brutal possible way. And I just worry that in the month, to your point, in the month since the atrocity of October the 7, there has been a dulling, a blurring of that moral clarity around the world. And I think what Scott and I want to do is just emphasize how strongly we underscore that. And how strongly we support Israel's right to self-defense."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.