In Jerusalem, Merz Reaffirms Germany's Support for Israel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Berlin's support for Israel during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Sunday before talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Merz flew into Israel the day before for his first trip to the country since traditionally solid ties between the two nations were shaken by the Gaza war.

During the visit to Yad Vashem, Merz said "Germany must stand up for the existence and security of Israel," after acknowledging his country's "enduring historical responsibility" for the mass extermination of Jews during the Second World War.

The German leader arrived on Saturday was met at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who called Merz "a friend of Israel". He then met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem the same day.

"I consider it a great honour and a truly great distinction to be here and to reaffirm that standing by this country is and will remain the unchanging core principle of the Federal Republic of Germany's policy," Merz said.

Given the legacy of Nazi Germany's industrial-scale murder of Jews, German leaders have long seen unflinching support for Israel as a bedrock of the country's foreign policy.

- 'No place for antisemitism' -

Merz held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II during a brief stopover there earlier on Saturday. Their discussions focused largely on the peace process in Israel and the Palestinian territories, he told reporters.

Merz called for more humanitarian aid to flow into the Gaza Strip and for terrorist Hamas fighters to lay down their weapons, adding that both Jordan and Germany remained committed to a negotiated two-state solution.

"There can be no place for terrorism and antisemitism in this shared future," Merz said.

Jordan's royal palace said in a statement that Abdullah had stressed "the need to commit to implementing all stages of the agreement to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip".

The king also warned of "the danger of continued Israeli escalations in the West Bank", which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Hamas's lead negotiator and its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Saturday that the terrorist group was ready to hand over its weapons in the Gaza Strip to a future Palestinian government, provided that Israel's occupation had ended.

He also said Hamas would "accept the deployment of UN forces as a separation force" ensuring the ceasefire but rejected the idea of any international force with a mission to disarm the terrorist group.

- German criticism -

Israeli-German ties were shaken during the Gaza war, with Merz, who took power in May, repeatedly criticising Israel's relentless military campaign, which has killed more than 70,350 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The war was sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In August, he also moved to restrict German sales of weapons for use in Gaza.

Since a fragile US-backed ceasefire and hostage deal brought a halt to full-scale fighting, Germany has lifted those export restrictions.

Despite the ceasefire, more than 360 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

"The actions of the Israeli army in Gaza have posed some dilemmas for us (and) we have responded to them," Merz said on Saturday.

But, he added: "Israel has the right to defend itself."

- Defence deals -

Although Merz's public criticism of Israel was unusual for a German leader, it was measured by international standards.

Nevertheless, German officials have said there are currently no plans to invite Netanyahu to Berlin.

The Israeli leader faces an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza from the International Criminal Court.

Earlier this year however, Merz vowed to invite the Israeli leader and told him he would not be arrested.

Nor have any tensions disrupted key military ties. Germany last week put into operation the first phase of the Israeli-made Arrow missile defence shield.

The $4.5-billion deal was reportedly the largest arms export agreement in Israeli history.

Before leaving Berlin, Merz spoke with Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas.

A spokesman said Merz underscored German support for a two-state solution but urged Abbas to push through "urgently necessary reforms" of the PA in order to play a "constructive role" in the postwar order.