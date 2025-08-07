Huckabee: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Increasing Aid Sites to 16

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has confirmed there will soon be a significant increase in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution footprint in the Gaza Strip.

"The immediate plan is to scale up the number of sites up to 16 and begin to operate as much as 24 hours a day to get more food to more people more efficiently," the diplomat said on Fox News on Wednesday.

The U.S. and other countries are committing $1 billion in funding for the expansion project, according to Israel's Channel 12.

GHF — a U.S. nonprofit organization backed by the American and Israeli governments designed to bypass the Hamas terrorist group — has delivered nearly 110 million meals since launching on May 26. It has been running four sites, in Rafah's Saudi neighborhood; Tel al-Sultan, just north of Rafah; Khan Younis; and Wadi Gaza, south of Gaza City.

"It has worked … it's not going into the hands of looters and thieves. It's going into the hands of the people who actually have come because they really do need food. That's what [President Donald Trump] wants. This is a president, I think we've seen it: He makes a promise, he keeps it," Huckabee said.

The ambassador saw the GHF's work firsthand on Aug. 1, when he joined U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for a visit to an aid site in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

