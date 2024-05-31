Parents of Israeli Soldiers: Stop War With Hamas

Hundreds of parents of Israeli soldiers called for an end to the war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists Friday, protesting outside the home of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Haaretz reported.

The soldiers' parents also signed a letter calling for the war, which began after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, to end.

The parents asked the government to "stop the daily bloodshed of our fighter sons, on an unimaginable and unbearable scale, in an endless and purposeless war inside the Gaza Strip."

Parents complained the fate of their children was being neglected.

"Our sons are repeatedly led into death traps in the name of empty slogans of 'total victory.' " the parents wrote. "A river of blood flows from the air to the land, from Gaza to the military to the rehabilitation wards."

Israel launched a military operation into the Gaza Strip after Hamas massacred at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and took about 250 others hostage. Israel has vowed it won't complete its mission until Hamas is destroyed and all the hostages are returned. Israel has said about 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 others.

President Joe Biden recently said Hamas is "no longer capable" of staging another large-scale attack on Israel and urged Israel and Hamas to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in exchange for an extended cease-fire.