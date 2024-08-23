Biden Urged Netanyahu to Remove IDF From Egypt-Gaza Border

President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove his troops from the Egypt-Gaza border as part of the initial phase of a three-step cease-fire agreement, Axios reported on Friday.

According to Israeli officials with knowledge of the discussions, Biden wanted the Israel Defense Forces out of the disputed Philadelphi corridor that separates Gaza and Egypt. Israel has remained firm that it does want to relinquish control of the area, yet was willing to move IDF troops a few hundred yards instead of the about a mile, as proposed by Biden.

The location of Israeli troops has been the main sticking point between parties in first phase of a potential deal, which would include the release of the remaining Israeli hostages. A "full and complete cease-fire" as well as an exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisons are also part of the first phase.

An aide to Netanyahu said the prime minister was willing to pivot slightly on the location of one IDF position but made it clear that they would be moved only "in a way that does not harm operational control" of the Philadelphi corridor. Israel is reluctant to pull all troops out of the border swath, as the area has long been used by arms smugglers to move weapons into Gaza to aid Hamas.

During the negotiations, the Israeli side presented a map that showed Israel reducing some of its forces while maintaining a presence in the disputed corridor. The Egyptians rejected that proposal with the U.S. relaying to Israel the proposed map was a nonstarter.

"We do not comment on diplomatic discussions and those doing so secondhand jeopardize efforts to conclude an agreement and bring the hostages home. On all issues, our position is clear and firm that the terms of the deal must be implemented in full. Nothing more and nothing less," a White House spokesperson told the outlet when asked for comment.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Cairo on Friday and had participated in discussions.

"The process is moving forward. It is important that all sides, including Hamas, participate and that the parties continue to work towards implementation and conclusion of the details," Kirby told reporters.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, the conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and displaced millions more.