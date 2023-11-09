Israeli Forces Arrest 9 in Judea, Samaria Anti-Terror Operations

During anti-terror operations across Judea and Samaria, Israeli army, Shin Bet, and Border police forces arrested 9 wanted persons overnight, the IDF stated on Thursday morning.

During operations in the Jenin refugee camp, an IDF aircraft struck terrorists who shot and threw explosives on Israeli forces. Numerous explosive devices were uncovered.

In the village of Yabad, several weapons and explosives were confiscated, while an improvised weapon was found in a raid in Bethlehem.

The IDF also issued two demolition orders for the homes of convicted terrorists in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,430 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank, with over 900 being associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

