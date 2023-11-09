×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | forces | arrest | weapons | anti-terror | operations | judea

Israeli Forces Arrest 9 in Judea, Samaria Anti-Terror Operations

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 08:31 AM EST

During anti-terror operations across Judea and Samaria, Israeli army, Shin Bet, and Border police forces arrested 9 wanted persons overnight, the IDF stated on Thursday morning.

During operations in the Jenin refugee camp, an IDF aircraft struck terrorists who shot and threw explosives on Israeli forces. Numerous explosive devices were uncovered.

In the village of Yabad, several weapons and explosives were confiscated, while an improvised weapon was found in a raid in Bethlehem.

The IDF also issued two demolition orders for the homes of convicted terrorists in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,430 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank, with over 900 being associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
During anti-terror operations across Judea and Samaria, Israeli army, Shin Bet, and Border police forces arrested 9 wanted persons overnight, the IDF stated on Thursday morning.
israel, forces, arrest, weapons, anti-terror, operations, judea, samaria, terrorists, west bank
125
2023-31-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 08:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved