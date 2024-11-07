Israel Passes Law to Deport Relatives of Convicted Terrorists

Israel's parliament has passed a law permitting the deportation of relatives of people convicted of terrorism, sparking criticism from human rights advocates who argue the legislation targets Palestinians, BBC reported.

This sweeping measure, proposed by a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, applies to first-degree relatives, such as parents, siblings, or children of those deemed guilty of supporting or participating in acts of terrorism and includes Israeli citizens.

The law permits the deportation of relatives who either had prior knowledge of an attack and failed to report it or who expressed support for terrorist activities. It also targets those who publicly praise or encourage acts of terrorism or terrorist organizations.

Critics contend that the measure is aimed at Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up about 20% of the nation's population.

Human rights organizations in Israel have challenged the constitutionality of the new legislation, arguing it infringes on civil liberties. During Knesset discussions, opposition members highlighted potential biases in the law's application.

Merav Michaeli, an opposition lawmaker, pointed out that the law would likely not affect Jewish Israeli citizens, referencing Yigal Amir, the Jewish extremist who assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"Yigal Amir's family will not be deported anywhere," Michaeli said.

Another opposition member, Mickey Levy, questioned if National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's family would face deportation, given Ben Gvir's past conviction for incitement to violence.

Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli political analyst, said the law is intended for Israeli Arabs and Palestinians. She explained that the term "terror" in Israel is predominantly used to describe violence associated with Palestinians rather than incidents involving Jewish citizens.

"It is very unlikely that a Jewish citizen of Israel would ever be deported under this law," she told the BBC.

The law stipulates that the interior minister will authorize deportations, sending individuals either to Gaza or to other designated areas. Critics argue this could place deported family members at severe risk, as ordinary Israeli citizens are typically barred from entering Gaza.

Moreover, Israeli citizens subject to deportation would retain their citizenship but be prohibited from returning to Israel for a period of seven to 15 years. Permanent residents, many of whom are Palestinians from East Jerusalem, could face deportation bans lasting from 10 to 20 years.

The Israeli justice ministry and the attorney general have raised concerns about the legislation, which they expect will face court challenges. Eran Shamir-Borer, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute and a former international law expert, said the Israeli Supreme Court could overturn the law.

"The bottom line is this is completely non-constitutional and a clear conflict to Israel's core values," Shamir-Borer said.

In addition to the deportation provision, the Knesset approved a temporary five-year measure allowing for the imprisonment of children under 14 convicted of murder in connection with terrorism or terrorist organizations.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.