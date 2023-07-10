Israel Successfully Tests David's Sling Aerial Defense System

The Israel Defense Forces successfully completed a variety of operational tests on its David’s Sling aerial defense system, including interceptions of simulated threats from ballistic missiles, drones, aircraft, and cruise missiles.

U.S. defense officials and representatives from the Israel Aerospace Industry and Elbit Systems took part in the tests, which came on the heels of Israeli Operation Shield and Arrow in May against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Director-General Eyal Zamir confirmed the David's Sling system's operational capabilities were tested during the latest round of conflict in the Gaza Strip, where the IDF eliminated six high-ranking terrorists and 400 enemy military positions.

"During Operation Shield and Arrow, we witnessed for the first time the operational capabilities of the David Sling System," Zamir said.

David's Sling is a crucial component of the Jewish state’s multilayered aerial defense system.

Zamir stressed the importance of expanding Israel's aerial defense capabilities amid growing regional threats.

"In the challenging activity that has just ended, we witnessed the expanded operational capabilities of the system that prove the qualitative advantage and technological superiority of the state of Israel in general and in the world of defense missiles in particular as part of the layered concept that includes the Iron Dome and the weapons system Arrow," the senior official said.

In April, new NATO member Finland announced it would acquire the Israeli David’s Sling anti-missile system to boost its aerial defense against Russia.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.