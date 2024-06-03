IDF Fends Off Long-Range Threats From Yemen, Iraq

While the intense fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the daily attacks by Hezbollah in the north take up most of the media coverage about Israel these days, it's important not to forget that Israel is actually in the midst of a war on at least seven fronts.

In addition to the two aforementioned active fronts, Israel has faced constant threats from the West Bank and also suffered attacks from Iran and Syria.

In addition, Iranian proxy militias in Yemen and Iraq have been probing Israeli air defenses with long-range projectiles almost every week, and recently escalated their attacks using larger and more sophisticated munitions.

On Monday morning, a rocket alarm siren was activated in the southern city of Eilat. The IDF later said it had successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface ballistic missile over the Red Sea, using the Arrow defense system.

The Houthi terror group in Yemen has been shooting drones and missiles at Israel in support of Hamas since last October.

While most of its attacks were intercepted, at the start of April a drone struck a building in an IDF naval base in Eilat. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed network of Shia Islamist terrorist groups, took responsibility for the attack.

"Iran is encouraging militias in Iraq to use drones to strike Israel. Iran has backed militias in Iraq for many years, trafficking weapons and drone technology to these dangerous groups," Seth J. Frantzman, an Adjunct Fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, wrote in April.

"The Iran-backed groups in Iraq and in neighboring Syria have carried out hundreds of attacks on U.S. forces over the last four years, and they have expanded their regional threats to attack Israel," he added.

Just a week ago, two additional drones launched by the group were shot down near Eilat by an Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jet, as well as "ground-based air defense systems," the army said.

A few days later, the IDF said it shot down a cruise missile approaching the southern Golan Heights "from the east," a phrase the IDF used in the past to describe attacks launched from Iraq.

The Houthis have attacked Israel at least 53 times since the start of the war, according to the Jerusalem Post, and also severely impacted ship commerce through the Bab al-Mandab straits, effectively shutting off Eilat's once busy port.

"The Houthis are trying to suffocate Eilat and its economy," Gideon Golber, the port CEO told The Media Line.

"The remaining Israeli ports are absorbing shipments delivered through the Red Sea, but Eilat has unused logistics equipment and personnel. If the conflict in the north, between Israel and Hezbollah, further escalates, impacting the ports in the Mediterranean Sea, this could become a national threat."

