Netanyahu: Israel Ties to Charlie Kirk Murder a 'Monstrous Lie'

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 08:07 AM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that claims the Jewish state was involved in the murder of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk were a "monstrous big lie."

"Josef Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said that the bigger the lie, the faster it will spread. Well somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie, that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's horrific murder," the premier said in a video message on X that garnered 1.6 million views.

"This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous," he said.

"Charlie Kirk was a giant. A once-in-a-century talent who defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization. Charlie loved Israel. He loved the Jewish people. He told me so in a letter that sent me just a few months ago," the premier continued.

"'One of my greatest joys as a Christian,' he said, 'is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.' He encouraged me to make the case directly to the American people about how vital Israel is to U.S. national security. He told me: 'The Holy Land is so important to my life, it pains me to see support for Israel slip away,'" said Netanyahu.

"Now if Charlie disagreed with a policy of mine or decision here and there, not only did I not mind, I welcomed it. This is the essence of Charlie. This is the essence of a free country. It's exactly what Charlie stood for. And I knew that his suggestions always came from the heart—from his love for Israel and from his love for the Jewish people," he continued.

"A few weeks before his death, I spoke to Charlie. I invited him to visit Israel again, and sadly that won't happen. Now some are peddling these disgusting rumors, perhaps out of obsession, perhaps with Qatari funding. What I do know is this: Charlie Kirk was a great man and a great man deserves honor, not lies. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk. May your memory be a blessing," the prime minister concluded.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reposted Netanyahu's video statement.

"It's painful to see people back in the US attempt to get clicks & make $$ by making up outrageous lies while exploiting the death of Charlie Kirk whose impact & character the propagandists will never have," Huckabee wrote. "@IsraeliPM sets the record straight."

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 while responding to a question about mass shootings, in what prosecutors have called a targeted political assassination. A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, faces aggravated murder charges and the death penalty if convicted.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

