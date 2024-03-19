Israeli Air Force Status Rises in Ongoing War

Israel's ongoing war against terrorism on multiple fronts has elevated the status of Israeli Air Force pilots to a new level and they are now considered the most operationally active, according to a report in Ynet News on Sunday.

During the war, Israeli F-35 Adir pilots have been handling incredible challenges, while confronting Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Hezbollah forces in the north and incoming drones and missiles launched from Yemen by Houthi rebels.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has renamed the F-35 jet with the Hebrew name Adir, which means "Mighty One."

The F-35 Adir pilots have been protecting Israel on all fronts, especially since the Oct. 7. surprise invasion and attack by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza border.

In Gaza, the 140th squadron of F-35s has been targeting Hamas tunnels and protecting ground troops; in the north, F-35 Adir pilots have been attacking Hezbollah arms depots near Baalbek, about 60 miles from the Israeli-Lebanese border; and in the south, between Eilat and the Red Sea, the IAF pilots serve as the nation's defense, intercepting against cruise missiles aimed at Israel's civilian population.

Some of the most impressive and strategically important operations have been performed by Adir pilots over the Red Sea. According to Ynet, a Houthi attack might include a combination of roughly 20 missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range ballistic missiles, each one launched at different speeds and altitudes, from various directions toward Israel.

Enhancing Israel's defense against such threats involves a strategic division of roles between the F-35 pilots and Israel's missile defense systems: The Arrow missiles are tasked with intercepting larger ground-to-ground missiles in the atmosphere, while the F-35 pilots handle harder-to-detect and slower targets, such as drones.

The IAF pilots made history at the beginning of the war, when they intercepted a cruise missile, marking the first time in the history of F-35 stealth fighters worldwide.

Major R., the 140th Squadron pilot, made the historic interception and said the operation was carried out entirely in Hebrew, even though it also involved U.S. Army Forces.

"I saw the cruise missile in broad daylight through the Adir's camera, at a relatively low altitude," Major R. recalled. "My partner in the cockpit was the one who spotted the target. I executed the airstrike with a missile I launched at it. I was thrilled in the cockpit after the successful hit."

He stressed that the multiple combat situations have caused the IAF to rapidly to evolve and become more operational.

"We are evolving during combat. We have already updated our operational techniques and combat rotations, even against the possibility of cruise missile launches like these or simultaneous ballistic missile attacks," Major R. said.

He noted that the Houthi missiles are a serious threat that could cause damage and fatalities, were it not for the pilots.

"The cruise missile could have easily exploded on the Yoseftal Medical Center or a hotel where refugees from the south were housed," Major R. explained. "In such missions, I could find myself flying directly from the Eilat area to strike Gaza, then to the Lebanon and Syria regions, and if necessary, to other areas within that long flight lasting six and a half hours on the Adir."

