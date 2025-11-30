WATCH TV LIVE

American and Syrian Forces Conduct Airstrikes on ISIS Weapon Storage Facilities, US Military Says

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (AP)

Sunday, 30 November 2025 02:35 PM EST

The U.S. military said on Sunday that it recently destroyed 15 sites containing Islamic State (ISIS) weapon caches in southern Syria.

U.S. Central Command said it and Syrian forces identified and destroyed the storage facilities across the Rif Damashq province during multiple airstrikes and ground detonations that were conducted from November 24 to November 27.

"The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices," CENTCOM said in a statement. 

