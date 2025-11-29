Herzog Speaks to Parents of Last Israeli Hostage in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday phoned the parents of Israel Police counter-terrorism officer Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, whose body remains in the Gaza Strip, held by Palestinian terrorists along with that of Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak.

"I called Ran's parents, Talik and Itzik, and told them that we have not forgotten them for one moment, and that their emotional turmoil, pain, and suffering are felt deeply in the hearts of the people of Israel," tweeted Herzog following the conversation.

"I give the IDF and our security forces my full support in their efforts to locate Ran and Sudthisak. We will not rest nor be silent until they return home," he added.

On Friday, Itzik and Talik Gvili met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

"I reaffirmed our commitment to the immediate and unconditional return of Ran and Sudthisak Rinthalak, the last two hostages in Gaza's dungeons," said the U.S. envoy.

Also present was Ruby Chen, the father of U.S.-Israeli dual citizen Itay Chen, whose body was returned to Israel on Nov. 4.

Chen, a tank commander in the 77th Battalion, was killed in action at the Nahal Oz post during the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion. Hamas terrorists took his body to the Gaza Strip, where it remained for 760 days.

On Nov. 25, Israel also redeemed the body of Dror Or, whom Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists murdered at Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7, 2023. His wife, Yonat, was killed the same day, and two of his children, Alma (13 at the time) and Noam (17 at the time), were taken hostage and later returned alive as part of a ceasefire agreement in November 2023.

The previous handover took place on Nov. 13, when Hamas handed over the body of Meny Godard.

On Thursday, Itzik Gvili said that Hamas claims not to know where his son's body is located. He expressed fear Israel may never recover him.

"We pray that there won't be another Ron Arad, another Goldin, and that we won't carry this around for many, many years," he told the Kan public broadcaster. "Hamas says they're looking, but they don't see any progress. They're shaking us up, playing games, and hanging us."

Lt. Col. Ron Arad is an Israeli Air Force navigator who ejected over Lebanon in 1986, was captured by Amal terrorist group and later handed over to Hezbollah. He is still missing. Lt. Hadar Goldin was killed in Gaza during a 2014 battle with Hamas and his remains were held there before being returned to Israel on Nov. 9.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.