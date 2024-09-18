WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iraq | us | isis | troops | withdrawal | middle east | vacuum

Iraqi Prime Minister Calls for Withdrawal of US Troops

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 12:49 PM EDT

Iraq's prime minister said the country has largely succeeded in vanquishing ISIS and American troops are no longer needed in this country.

Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani made the comments in a Sunday interview.

"The justifications are no longer there," he told Bloomberg TV in Baghdad. "There is no need for a coalition. We have moved on from wars to stability. ISIS is not really representing a challenge."

The U.S. has an estimated 2,500 military personnel still in the country. Many civilians and politicians want the U.S. to leave, though American lawmakers are concerned a complete withdrawal could embolden ISIS to regroup or allow Iran to increase its influence in Iraq, Bloomberg reported.

Al-Sudani told Bloomberg he discussed the issue with President Joe Biden when he visited Washington in April and the two countries have an understanding on a withdrawal. Iraq's defense minister Thabit Al-Abbassi has said all troops will be out by 2026.

A spokesperson for the State Department told Bloomberg the two countries are working on an "orderly" transition.

ISIS emerged as a threat a little more than 10 year ago, prompting additional U.S. soldiers to be deployed to Iraq. While ISIS is not what it once was due to local efforts and countries like the US, Russia, Jordan, and Iran pushing back, the group still has hundreds of fighters in Syria and Iraq and was responsible for deadly attacks in Oman and Moscow this year, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, a joint U.S./Iraq raid against ISIS killed 14 terrorists, the U.S. military confirmed.

Al-Sudani said he was trying to improve relationships between Iran and U.S. The U.S. has launched strikes against Iran-back militias in Iraq in February, which the Iraqi government said killed 16 civilians.

The Iraqi prime minister told Bloomberg he thinks the relationship between the U.S. and Iraq will remain the same, no matter who is elected president in November.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Wednesday, 18 September 2024 12:49 PM
