Iraqi Militias Plan Protests, Threaten US Forces

Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq are preparing mass demonstrations against Israel and warning of possible attacks on American positions as tensions escalate across the region amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran, Breitbart reported.

Iran's Shiite proxy groups in Iraq are organizing widespread protests to denounce Israeli military actions and pressure Baghdad to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran. The same militias, loyal to Tehran, are also threatening American forces stationed in the country.

Ali al-Daffayi, a senior official in the Iran-aligned alliance of Shiite political parties, announced Tuesday that planning was underway for "mass popular demonstrations" to express "solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We have to take a decisive stance," Daffayi said. "We are united in condemning the [Israeli] aggression and in backing the Islamic Republic and its right to defend itself."

Smaller protests have already occurred in Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. and other nations maintain diplomatic missions.

Iraq lodged a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council last Friday, accusing Israel of violating its sovereignty by flying warplanes through Iraqi airspace en route to attacks on Iran.

"These practices constitute a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry said, urging the UNSC to "assume its responsibilities" and prevent future incursions.

Daffayi urged the central government to use a modern air defense system to enhance Iraq's defenses. "If the U.S. refused to provide the necessary systems," he said, "Iraq should seek them from other countries." In September, Iraq signed a $2.8 billion agreement with South Korea to acquire anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Iraq has lacked a robust air defense capability since the U.S.-led coalition dismantled Saddam Hussein's military in 1991. That vulnerability was underscored Sunday when residents in southern Iraq discovered crashed drones in residential areas.

Baghdad's options remain limited, relying on what analysts describe as "absent deterrence" and "silent diplomacy." A military spokesman reiterated Iraq's position, condemning "the use of its airspace for military attacks by the Zionist entity."

The Jerusalem Post noted that the complexity of Iraq's airspace stems in part from the continued operations of the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS. Some Iraqis suspect coordination between U.S. and Israeli forces and believe Washington should help defend Iraqi sovereignty.

A senior Iraqi security official told AFP, "Everyone is cooperating with the government to keep Iraq away from conflict."

That includes powerful Shiite militia groups loyal to Iran — collectively known as the "Axis of Resistance" — which have launched several attacks on U.S. targets since the Gaza war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, considered the most dangerous of Iran's proxies in Iraq, lost its leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in the same 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The group has threatened to "act without hesitation" against U.S. military installations and the American embassy if it believes Washington has supported Israel in strikes against Iran.