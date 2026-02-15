Iran Sees Potential Energy, Mining and Aircraft Deals With US

Iran is seeking a nuclear agreement with the United States that would provide economic benefits to both countries, an Iranian diplomat said Sunday, days before a second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Iran and the United States resumed negotiations earlier this month aimed at resolving their decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program and preventing a potential military confrontation. U.S. officials told Reuters that Washington has sent a second aircraft carrier to the region and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if talks fail.

“For the sake of an agreement’s durability, it is essential that the U.S. also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns,” Hamid Ghanbari, the Foreign Ministry’s deputy director for economic diplomacy, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Ghanbari said potential areas of shared interest include oil and gas fields, joint energy projects, mining investments and aircraft purchases. He argued that the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers did not secure economic benefits for the United States.

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 pact, which had eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities, and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

A source told Reuters on Friday that a U.S. delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would meet Iranian officials in Geneva on Tuesday. A senior Iranian official confirmed the planned meeting Sunday.

Unlike the multilateral talks that led to the 2015 agreement, the current negotiations are limited to Iran and the United States, with Oman serving as mediator.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi indicated Iran is prepared to compromise on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, telling the BBC on Sunday that the ball was “in America’s court to prove that they want to do a deal.”

He pointed to comments by Iran’s atomic energy chief that Tehran could agree to dilute its most highly enriched uranium in return for sanctions relief as evidence of flexibility. However, he reiterated that Iran would not accept a demand to end uranium enrichment entirely. U.S. officials have long viewed enrichment inside Iran as a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran denies.

In June, the United States joined Israel in carrying out airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

The United States is also increasing economic pressure on Iran. During a White House meeting earlier this week, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed that Washington would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports to China, Axios reported Saturday.

China accounts for more than 80% of Iran’s oil exports, meaning any reduction in that trade could significantly cut Iran’s oil revenue.

Material from Reuters was used in this story.