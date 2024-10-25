WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran

Israel Begins Retaliatory Strike on Iran

Friday, 25 October 2024 07:39 PM EDT

Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.

Iran's state TV said several strong explosions were heard around the capital Tehran, but there was no official comment about the source of explosions. Semi-official Iranian media said explosions were also heard in the nearby city of Karaj.

The Israel Defence Forces said its military was conducting precise strikes.

Syrian state TV said explosions were also heard in the Damascus countryside and central region.

The Middle East has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for Iran's attack, in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months.

Israel's defense minister said this week that enemies would "pay a heavy price" for trying to harm Israel.

In the past few weeks Israel has intensified its offensive against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza and its Iran-backed ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war was triggered a year ago by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Washington is seeking to head off further widening of the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel's retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Ahmed Tolba; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.Iran's state TV said several strong explosions...
iran
259
2024-39-25
Friday, 25 October 2024 07:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved