Sports Minister: Iran Cannot Participate in World Cup

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 11:52 AM EDT

Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after co-host the United States launched airstrikes against the country alongside Israel, killing its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, leading to a region-wide conflict in the Gulf.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television.

The World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist," Donyamali said.

"Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

In the draw last December, the Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three of their Group G matches were scheduled to take place in the U.S., two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

