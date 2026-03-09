Trump Urges Australia to Grant Asylum to Iranian Women's Soccer Team after Tournament Exit

President Donald Trump said Monday that Australia’s prime minister is helping Iran’s women’s national soccer team after Trump urged the U.S. ally to grant the players asylum rather than send them back to Iran.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and was facing the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment. Iran’s head coach Marziyeh Jafari on Sunday said the players “want to come back to Iran as soon as we can,” according to Australia’s national news agency, AAP.

Earlier Monday, Trump had blasted Australia on social media, saying Australia was "making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the ... team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed.”

Trump called on Australia to grant the team asylum, adding: “The U.S. will take them if you won’t.”

Less than two hours later, in another social media post, Trump praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, saying, “He’s on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way.”

It was unclear what steps the Australian government was taking to help the team.

Trump also said that some players “feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return.”

Trump’s offer of asylum represents something of a change for the president, whose administration has sought to limit the number of immigrants who can receive asylum for political purposes.

During the tournament, the players have mostly declined to comment on the situation at home, although Iran forward Sara Didar choked back tears in a news conference on Wednesday as she shared their concerns for their families, friends and all Iranians during the conflict.

The team's silence during the anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last week was viewed by some as an act of resistance and others as a show of mourning. The team hasn’t clarified. They later sang and saluted during the anthem before their remaining two matches.