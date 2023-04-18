Iran Waging 'Multi-Front War' Against Israel: Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at a military memorial ceremony on Sunday, said that "Iran is waging a multi-front war of attrition against the State of Israel."

At the ceremony, which commemorated Jewish soldiers who died in the Battle for Jaffa during Israel's War of Independence in 1948, the defense minister said that Iran is "continuing its attempts to establish itself on the northern front and at the same time sending its proxies to Judea, Samaria and Gaza."

With a large geographical distance to Israel and a comparatively weak conventional military, Iran usually wages war on Israel through its vast network of terrorist proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and pro-Iranian terrorist militias in Syria. In a barely veiled warning to Tehran, Gallant said the Israeli army has "acted and will continue to act in all arenas, in overt and covert operations along the border, across the border and even far from the border."

The fundamentalist ayatollah regime in Iran openly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies, a conservative Israeli think tank, warned in a position paper that the Israeli government's judicial overhaul threatens Israel's ability to deal with multiple security threats.

"Israel is seen from the outside as a torn society, gradually losing its ability to function," said the JISS. "Israel's enemies are gaining confidence and expect the internal conditions in the Jewish state to lead to self-destruction."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.