Uncertainty Grows Over Iran Uranium After US Strikes

The fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile remains unclear after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on major Iranian nuclear sites, raising global concerns about the Islamic Republic's atomic capabilities and the potential for escalation, themedialine reported.

The United States joined Israel in a significant military campaign early Sunday, launching strikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — to disrupt the country's nuclear ambitions. President Donald Trump announced the targets were "completely and fully obliterated," though the full impact remains unknown.

B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and cruise missiles reportedly hit the sites, which are critical to Iran's uranium enrichment program.

After the strike, Trump issued a warning to Iran, cautioning against retaliatory action and signaling that further strikes could follow if provoked.

At the center of international scrutiny is the status of Iran's uranium stockpile.

In May, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Iran possessed 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% — well beyond the threshold needed for a nuclear bomb. According to IAEA data, only 42 kilograms of uranium at that enrichment level is required to produce a weapon.

"These could be easily transported anywhere, in pick-up trucks, as they are stored in sealed metal containers," said Col. (res.) Dr. Uri Nissim Levy, a lecturer at Afeka College of Engineering in Tel Aviv and chair of the World Nuclear Forum 193, according to themedialine. "There is enough material there for a bomb."

The IAEA has reported no increase in off-site radiation levels, but analysts say that does not necessarily mean the material was destroyed. "Any site that had active centrifuges should emit radiation after such a strike," Levy said. "If we are not seeing this, either the facility completely imploded into itself, and the material is buried deep underground and under the debris, or the material was removed from the site before the bombardment."

Levy added, "It is unlikely that we will see a leak from Fordo and Natanz. Even if there is a leak, it will be very small and contained within the facilities themselves."

Damage assessments using satellite imagery are ongoing, and experts believe the uranium could have been stored elsewhere in Iran. Natanz and Isfahan, both struck in the operation, are central to Iran's enrichment efforts. Isfahan also houses Chinese-supported research reactors and thousands of nuclear scientists.

"Iran has about 20 nuclear production sites, creating a production chain," Levy said. "This dispersal was a strategic decision to conceal capabilities."

"We are going to work in the coming weeks to ensure that we do something with that [nuclear] fuel and that's one of the things that we're going to have conversations with the Iranians about," Vice President JD Vance told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Though uranium enrichment has been Iran's primary focus, the country also operates a heavy water research reactor in Arak, originally designed to produce weapons-grade plutonium. "Bushehr will not be touched," Levy said, citing environmental and geopolitical risks.