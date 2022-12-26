Iran to Israel: Strike Our Nuclear Plant, 'Tel Aviv Will Re Razed to the Ground'

Iran has threatened to level Tel Aviv “to the ground” in a chilling video explaining how Tehran would respond to an Israeli strike on its nuclear plant.

The video was initially shared on Twitter, acknowledging how the “Zionist regime conducted another joint exercise with the U.S.” to “simulate an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities like the Natanz uranium enrichment site.”

The reporter in the video said, “Let’s assume that Israeli jets manage to reach the Natanz nuclear site in one piece, and let’s assume that they manage to bomb this size and damage it.

“Even if they manage to leave Iran’s sky safely, it will take them at least an hour to return to their main base in the occupied lands.

“The question is whether there would be any base left for them to land at.”

The video posted by MEMRI, a D.C.-based “Middle East Research Institute for news on the Middle East and beyond,” is less than two and a half minutes, showing violent footage of missiles going off and explosions to demonstrate what would happen to Tel Aviv.

“This i[s] what the first few minutes of the Iranian response will look like,” said the reporter to a scene of missiles flying in the air.

“In less than seven minutes, the tactical missiles of the IRGC's Aerospace Force - like the solid-fueled Dezful and the newest Khaybar Crusher missiles - will destroy their targets with great accuracy, if they are launched from a place like Natanz.

“Obviously this is a simulation [of the attack]. When the first wave of the attack reaches its target, the IRGC strategic missiles will be fueled in underground silos, and the missile bases will be ready for the second wave of the attack.

“These missiles, like the Sejjil, strike their targets at velocities greater than ten times the speed of sound, and they carry a one-ton payload.

The terrifying video ends: 'In the second wave, the Dimona nuclear site will be practically destroyed, Tel Aviv will be razed to the ground.”

Then it shows Ayatollah Khamenei, who served as the third President of Iran between 1981 to 1989. He says, “But the Zionist regime is not big enough to be considered among the enemies of the Iranian people.

“If they make even the slightest mistake, the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.”

Bryan Leib, director of Iranians for Liberty, told Newsmax, “This rhetoric from the malign terrorist regime in Tehran is all bluster. Tehran knows that if they ever directly attacked Israel, it would be the end of their regime. With that said, we must take these threats seriously and President Biden should lean in right now with a public statement that sends a clear and strong message to Tehran that America stands with Israel and we will respond with overwhelming force against Tehran if they attack Israel".