Iran has released the Greek-owned, Marshall-Islands-flagged tanker MT St. ‍Nikolas it seized in ‍the Gulf of Oman in January 2024, ⁠a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The vessel was released on ​January 8, and has been anchored at Shinas port in Oman since ‍January 12 with 13 crew members ⁠on board, the source said.

MT St. Nikolas was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined ⁠for Turkey ​when it ⁠was seized. Its oil cargo was released ‍in July 2024.

Iran had seized the St. ‌Nikolas in retaliation for the confiscation in 2023 of the same ⁠vessel ​and its ‍oil by the United States, Iranian state media had ‍reported at the time.