Iran Releases Greek-Managed Tanker Seized in January 2024: Company Source

Iran has released the Greek-owned, Marshall-Islands-flagged tanker MT St. Nikolas it seized in the Gulf of Oman in January 2024, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The vessel was released on January 8, and has been anchored at Shinas port in Oman since January 12 with 13 crew members on board, the source said.
MT St. Nikolas was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey when it was seized. Its oil cargo was released in July 2024.
Iran had seized the St. Nikolas in retaliation for the confiscation in 2023 of the same vessel and its oil by the United States, Iranian state media had reported at the time.
