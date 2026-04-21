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Tags: iran | talks | pakistan | surrender

Iran Rejects US Talks Under Pressure and Aimed at Surrender

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 03:45 PM EDT

Iran could attend talks with the United States in Pakistan if Washington abandons its policy of pressure ​and threats, a senior Iranian ⁠official told Reuters on ​Tuesday, adding that Tehran rejects ⁠negotiations aimed at surrender.

The official said mediator Pakistan ‌was continuing ​efforts to persuade the ‌United States to ‌lift its naval blockade and release the Iranian-flagged container ⁠ship Touska, ‌which ⁠was boarded and seized by ⁠U.S. ⁠forces on Sunday, and ‌its crew.

He accused Washington of "creating new obstacles every ‌day instead ​of ‌resolving the differences" to end the ​war. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Iran could attend talks with the United States in Pakistan if Washington abandons its policy of pressure ​and threats, a senior Iranian ⁠official told Reuters on ​Tuesday, adding that Tehran rejects ⁠negotiations aimed at surrender.
iran, talks, pakistan, surrender
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2026-45-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 03:45 PM
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