Iran Rejects US Talks Under Pressure and Aimed at Surrender

Iran could attend talks with the United States in Pakistan if Washington abandons its policy of pressure and threats, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that Tehran rejects negotiations aimed at surrender.
The official said mediator Pakistan was continuing efforts to persuade the United States to lift its naval blockade and release the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by U.S. forces on Sunday, and its crew.
He accused Washington of "creating new obstacles every day instead of resolving the differences" to end the war.
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