Iran Rejects US Talks Under Pressure and Aimed at Surrender

Iran could attend talks with the United States in Pakistan if Washington abandons its policy of pressure ​and threats, a senior Iranian ⁠official told Reuters on ​Tuesday, adding that Tehran rejects ⁠negotiations aimed at surrender.

The official said mediator Pakistan ‌was continuing ​efforts to persuade the ‌United States to ‌lift its naval blockade and release the Iranian-flagged container ⁠ship Touska, ‌which ⁠was boarded and seized by ⁠U.S. ⁠forces on Sunday, and ‌its crew.

He accused Washington of "creating new obstacles every ‌day instead ​of ‌resolving the differences" to end the ​war.