State Dept Confirms Iran Abducted American Journalist

American-Iranian journalist Reza Valizadeh has been detained by Iran for months now, the State Department confirmed to The Associated Press Tuesday.

“We are aware of reports that this dual U.S.-Iranian citizen has been arrested in Iran,” a State Department spokesperson told the news outlet.

“We are working with our Swiss partners who serve as the protecting power for the United States in Iran to gather more information about this case,” it added. “Iran routinely imprisons U.S. citizens and other countries’ citizens unjustly for political purposes. This practice is cruel and contrary to international law.”

Radio Farda, the Iranian wing of the greater Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) network, reported Valizadeh’s disappearance in September.

“We have had no official confirmation of the charges against him,” it said in a statement. “Reza, a U.S.-Iranian national, left RFE/RL in November 2022. We are profoundly concerned about the continued arrest, harassment and threats against media professionals by the Iranian regime.”

Iran has not acknowledged detaining Valizadeh. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

Valizadeh is the first American known to be detained by Iran since the 1979 U.S. Embassy crisis in which dozens of hostages were released after 444 days in captivity, according to The Associated Press.