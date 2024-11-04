WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | revolutionary guards | gyroplane | crash

Two of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Die in Gyroplane Crash

Monday, 04 November 2024 08:59 AM EST

Two of Iran's Revolutionary Guards died in a gyroplane crash in the country's southeastern region on Monday, the semiofficial Fars news agency cited the force's public relations department as saying.

The accident happened near Sirkan, a city in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, which has long been the site of frequent clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers.

"Second Brig. Gen. Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineva Brigade of Golestan province, and his pilot, were martyred in this accident," the agency said.

It didn't say why the commander of the brigade, based in the northern province, was visiting the southeast at the time.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed in the province last month in clashes with suspected Sunni Muslim militants.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


