Wealthy Iranians Flee to Turkey to Party Amid Protests: Report

Some members of Iran's elite fled to Turkey to party during the country's most widespread civil unrest in more than a decade, The Telegraph reported.

Many Iranians have crossed the Turkish border seeking asylum from the unrest.

But some wealthy Iranians, including several who support the Islamic regime, went to Turkey to simply escape the political instability, even drinking and socializing in the eastern city of Van.

"These people benefit from the regime," one Iranian told the British newspaper.

"They left Iran for now, because they were worried about staying there. Here, they can feel safe.

"They have made a lot of money from their businesses in Iran, and then they come here to spend it," the person added, asking to remain anonymous over fear of regime retribution.

The Telegraph did not name any of the Iranians.

A U.S.-based activist agency said Sunday it has verified at least 3,766 deaths during protests that swept Iran and led to a bloody crackdown, warning the number could be much higher.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency posted the revised figure, up from the previous toll of 3,308. The deaths exceed those of any other prorests in Iran in decades and recall the chaos surrounding the 1979 revolution.

Iranian officials have not given a clear death toll, although on Saturday the country's leader, Ali Khamenei, said the protests had left "several thousand" people dead — and blamed the U.S.

It was the first indication from an Iranian leader of the extent of the casualties from the unrest that began Dec. 28 over Iran's ailing economy.

Tensions with the U.S. have been high, with President Donald Trump repeatedly threatening Tehran with military action if his administration found the Islamic Republic was using deadly force against anti-government protesters.

During the protests, Trump told demonstrators that "help is on its way" and that his administration would "act accordingly" if the killing of demonstrators continued or if Iranian authorities executed detained protesters.

He later struck a conciliatory tone, saying that Iranian officials had "canceled the hanging of over 800 people" and that "I greatly respect the fact that they canceled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.