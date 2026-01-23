WATCH TV LIVE

Treasury Department Sanctions Iranian Fleet After Crackdown on Protests

By    |   Friday, 23 January 2026 04:38 PM EST

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced it is targeting nine shadow fleet vessels from Iran, in response to the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in the country.

OFAC said these fleets have transported hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil and petroleum products to foreign markets.

This revenue, which rightfully belongs to the Iranian people, is instead diverted to fund its regional terrorist proxies, weapons programs and security services, instead of the basic economic services the Iranian people have bravely demanded, OFAC said.

"The Iranian regime is engaged in a ritual of economic self-immolation — a process that has been accelerated by President [Donald] Trump's maximum pressure campaign," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"Tehran's decision to support terrorists over its own people has caused Iran's currency and living conditions to be in free fall," Bessent added. "Today's sanctions target a critical component of how Iran generates the funds used to repress its own people."

The vessels targeted include:

-- The Palau-flagged "Sea Bird" (IMO 9088536), managed and operated by United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Horizon Harvest Shipping LLC, has transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to East Asia, Djibouti, and UAE.
-- The Comoros-flagged "Avon" (IMO 9034705), owned, operated and managed by India-based Aayat Ship Management Private Limited, transported multiple shipments of Iranian LPG to Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2025.
-- The Palau-flagged "Al Diab II" (IMO 9053816), owned, managed and operated by Oman-based Black Stone Oil and Gas, transported multiple shipments of Iranian LPG to Pakistan and Somalia in 2025.
-- The Palau-flagged "Cesaria" (IMO 9251602), owned by Seychelles-based Galeran Service Corp, has transported millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil to East Asia since late 2025.
-- The unknown-flagged "Longevity 7" (IMO 9240885), owned and managed by Marshall Islands-based Longevity Shipping Limited, transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian clean condensate received via a ship-to-ship transfer.  
-- The Palau-flagged "Eastern Hero" (IMO 9353905), owned by Marshall Islands-based Odyssey Marine Inc., has transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian high sulfur fuel oil since 2025.
-- The Panama-flagged "Aqua Spirit" (IMO 9197727), owned by Liberia-based Benoil Shipping Inc, has transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian petroleum products, including LPG, to Pakistan and other locations since 2025.
-- The Comoros-flagged "Chiron 5" (IMO 9306665) and "Keel(IMO 9176929), both of which are owned, managed and operated by Marshall Islands-based Trade Bridge Global Inc., have transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian naphtha since 2025.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

