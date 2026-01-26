WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | protests | deaths | crackdown

Activists: At Least 6,126 Killed in Iran Protest Crackdown

Monday, 26 January 2026 09:15 PM EST

Activists said Tuesday that at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead.

The new figures came from the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest in Iran.

The group verifies each death with a network of activists on the ground in Iran.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll, given authorities cutting off the internet and disrupting calls into the Islamic Republic.

Iran's government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces, and labeled the rest "terrorists."

In the past, Iran's theocracy has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest.

