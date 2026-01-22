WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran protests crackdown death toll

Death Toll from a Crackdown on Protests in Iran Tops 5,000, Activists Say

Death Toll from a Crackdown on Protests in Iran Tops 5,000, Activists Say

Thursday, 22 January 2026 09:00 PM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists said Friday the death toll from a crackdown over Iran’s nationwide protests topped 5,000 people killed, with many more still feared dead.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency offered the toll. The agency has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran and relies on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths.

Iran’s government offered its first death toll Wednesday, saying 3,117 people were killed. Iran’s theocracy in the past has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest.

The Associated Press has been unable to assess the death toll, given authorities have cut internet access in Iran for over two weeks now and continue to disrupt international calls.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Activists said Friday the death toll from a crackdown over Iran's nationwide protests topped 5,000 people killed, with many more still feared dead.The U.S.based Human Rights Activists News Agency offered the toll. The agency has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in...
iran protests crackdown death toll
118
2026-00-22
Thursday, 22 January 2026 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved