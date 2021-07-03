Iran's Only Nuclear Power Plant Back Online Following Emergency Shutdown

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant is up and running again following an emergency shutdown June 20, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday.

"After repairs ... the Bushehr power plant is back online, and 1000 MW of electricity is injected into the country's distribution network," Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a spokesman for state-run power company TAVANIR, told IRIB.

The plant, which was taken offline for "a technical defect," only produces a fraction of the country’s 64,000 mega-watt consumption.

According to the report, the plant is fueled by uranium from Russia and is monitored by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency, which declined to comment on the story, but said it was aware of reports regarding the plant.

Iran blames financial sanctions handed down by the U.S. for not having the required parts necessary to maintain the plant.

The shutdown two weeks ago was only supposed to last a few days, according to the Jerusalem Post. About a month earlier, a massive fire broke out at the Bushehr Port of Iran near the reactor.

Several videos of the fire went viral on social media in early May.

According to the story, Iran has seen a spate of mysterious fires and explosions across the country in 2020, including an explosion at a nuclear uranium enrichment facility in Natanz on May 2.

"This is not the first time that destruction has taken place in Natanz, and in terms of major sabotage, we think this is the fifth time that a severe attack has been carried out on Natanz's facilities in the last 15 years," AEO Head Fereydoon Davani told Iranian state media at the time. "Of course, we have neutralized them to some extent, but we have also been damaged."

State television identified Reza Karimi as being responsible for that explosion.

This all comes as the United States attempts to negotiate with the Islamic nation to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal that was enacted under President Barack Obama and then unilaterally withdrawn from by President Donald Trump.

When President Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, took office in January, he pledged to re-enter the agreement.