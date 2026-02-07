Iran Says No Date Set for Next Round of US Talks

Qatar-based Al Jazeera cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that no new date was currently set for the next round of nuclear talks with Washington, a day after the two sides held talks in Oman.

Araghchi said in an interview with the channel Saturday that Tehran and Washington both think the new round should be held soon.

President Donald Trump said that Washington had "very good talks" on Iran after the two sides held an indirect dialogue in Oman, pledging another round of negotiations next week.

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"We're going to meet again early next week," he added.

Abbas Araghchi, who led Iran's delegation in Muscat, said talks "focused exclusively" on the Iranian nuclear program, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb but Tehran insists is peaceful.

The U.S. delegation, led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, had also wanted Tehran's backing for militant groups, its ballistic missile program and treatment of protesters on the agenda.

"In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged and the views of the other side were shared with us," Araghchi told Iranian state TV, adding that the two sides had "agreed to continue negotiations."