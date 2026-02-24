WATCH TV LIVE

Iran: Ready for Any Necessary Steps to Reach Deal With US

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 02:45 PM EST

Iran is ready to take any necessary steps to reach a deal with the United States, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Tuesday, as the two countries prepare for a fresh round of talks.

The talks are set to take place on Thursday in Geneva, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner slated to meet with an Iranian delegation for the negotiations.

The two countries resumed talks earlier this month as the U.S. builds up its military capability in the Middle East. Iran has threatened to strike U.S. bases in the region if it is attacked.

"We are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We will do whatever it takes to make this happen," Takht-Ravanchi said in comments carried by state media.

"We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with complete honesty and good faith."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's first option was always diplomacy but that he was willing to use lethal force if necessary.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that Tehran would seriously consider a combination of sending half of its most highly enriched uranium abroad, diluting the rest and taking part in creating a regional enrichment consortium — an idea periodically raised during years of Iran-linked diplomacy.

Iran would do this in return for U.S. recognition of Iran's right to "peaceful nuclear enrichment" under a deal that would also include lifting economic sanctions, the official said.

"If there is an attack or aggression against Iran, we will respond according to our defense plans … A U.S. attack on Iran is a real gamble," Takht-Ravanchi added.

Indirect talks between the two sides last year brought no agreement, primarily due to friction over a U.S. demand that Iran forgo uranium enrichment on its soil, which Washington views as a pathway to a nuclear bomb.

Iran has always denied seeking such weapons.

The U.S. joined Israel in hitting Iranian nuclear sites last June, effectively curtailing Iran's uranium enrichment, with Trump saying its key nuclear sites were "obliterated."

But Iran is still believed to possess stockpiles enriched previously, which Washington wants it to relinquish.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 February 2026 02:45 PM
