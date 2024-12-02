Iran's Military Consultants to Remain in Syria

Monday, 02 December 2024 10:53 AM EST
Iran's military consultants remain in Syria at Damascus' request, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, as Syrian army forces battled insurgents.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.