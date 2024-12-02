WATCH TV LIVE

Iran's Military Consultants to Remain in Syria

Monday, 02 December 2024 10:53 AM EST

Iran's military consultants remain in Syria at Damascus' request, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, as Syrian army forces battled insurgents.

Monday, 02 December 2024 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

