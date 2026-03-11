Report: Iran's New Supreme Leader Wounded in US-Israeli Strikes

Iran's new supreme leader was reportedly wounded on the opening day of the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Three days after Mojtaba Khamenei was declared Iran's new supreme leader following the death of his father, the 56-year-old cleric has yet to appear publicly, release a video, or issue a written statement, fueling speculation about his health and whereabouts after the strikes that rocked Tehran.

According to The New York Times, Iranian officials say Khamenei suffered injuries, including wounds to his legs, during the opening day of the coordinated U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28 that targeted Iran's leadership compound in Tehran.

Three Iranian officials told the newspaper that Khamenei remains alive and alert but is recovering in a highly secure location with only limited communications allowed, amid fears that revealing his position could make him a target for additional strikes.

Two Israeli military officials also reportedly concluded that Khamenei was injured during the initial bombardment, a determination they reached even before he was formally selected as the Islamic Republic's new supreme leader.

The strikes that wounded Mojtaba Khamenei also killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ruled Iran since 1989.

Israeli airstrikes destroyed the leadership compound in central Tehran and reportedly killed several senior Iranian defense officials, along with members of the elder Khamenei's family.

Iranian state media has indirectly acknowledged the new leader's condition.

State television described him as a "wounded war veteran," while a government religious charity congratulated him using a Persian phrase traditionally used for veterans injured in battle.

Still, officials in Tehran have avoided providing details.

When asked whether Khamenei had fully assumed his role as Iran's top political and religious authority, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declined to answer directly, saying only that "those who have to receive the message have received the message."

Meanwhile, a government adviser and son of Iran's president attempted to calm rumors Wednesday, saying the new supreme leader was "safe and sound" despite injuries reportedly sustained during the strikes, according to The Guardian.

The lack of public appearances underscores uncertainty surrounding Iran's leadership after the escalation between Tehran and the U.S.-Israeli alliance.

Mojtaba Khamenei has long been considered a shadowy but powerful figure within Iran's ruling structure. For years he reportedly coordinated security and military matters for his father's office and maintained close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's most powerful military force.

Israel's defense minister previously warned that any successor to the elder Khamenei could become a military target, while President Donald Trump has criticized Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation but declined to say whether the United States would attempt to eliminate him.

Despite the uncertainty, the Iranian government is already pushing a narrative of continuity.

Massive banners bearing Mojtaba Khamenei's image have appeared across Tehran, and state-organized rallies have featured supporters pledging loyalty to the new leader.