Iran's Action Against Israel Concluded Unless Israel Invites More: Foreign Minister

Iran's Action Against Israel Concluded Unless Israel Invites More: Foreign Minister
Demonstrators celebrate during a rally outside the British Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday after Iran fired a barrage of missiles into Israel. (Getty)

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 06:13 PM EDT

Iran exercised "self-defense" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday.

Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran's action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our action is concluded unless Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi added.

Iran's foreign ministry called earlier on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


