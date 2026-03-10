Iran: Alleged Spy Tied to US, Israel Among Dozens Arrested

Iran has arrested dozens including a foreign national, for allegedly spying for the country's "enemies," the Intelligence Ministry said Tuesday amid a continued conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

The U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing the regime's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several commanders.

During the conflict, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against Gulf countries that are U.S. allies and host American military bases.

Without identifying the nationality of the person arrested, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the foreign national "was conducting espionage on behalf of the United States and Israel, and acting as a proxy for two Gulf countries," according to state media.

In past years, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to win concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that might have been trumped up. Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.

The ministry also said "30 spies, internal mercenaries, and operational agents of Israel and the U.S." had been arrested over the past few days.

Separately, Iran's Police chief Ahmadreza Radan told state TV that about 81 people had been detained for "sharing internal Iranian information with hostile media and enemies." He did not provide further information.