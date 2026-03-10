WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | israel | us | arrests | operation epic fury

Iran: Alleged Spy Tied to US, Israel Among Dozens Arrested

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 05:49 PM EDT

Iran has arrested dozens including a foreign national, for allegedly spying for the country's "enemies," the Intelligence Ministry said Tuesday amid a continued conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

The U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing the regime's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several commanders.

During the conflict, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against Gulf countries that are U.S. allies and host American military bases.

Without identifying the nationality of the person arrested, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the foreign national "was conducting espionage on behalf of the United States and Israel, and acting as a proxy for two Gulf countries," according to state media.

In past years, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to win concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that might have been trumped up. Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.

The ministry also said "30 spies, internal mercenaries, and operational agents of Israel and the U.S." had been arrested over the past few days.

Separately, Iran's Police chief Ahmadreza Radan told state TV that about 81 people had been detained for "sharing internal Iranian information with hostile media and enemies." He did not provide further information.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran has arrested dozens including a foreign national for allegedly spying for the country's "enemies," the Intelligence Ministry said Tuesday amid a continued conflict with the U.S. and Israel.
iran, israel, us, arrests, operation epic fury
221
2026-49-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved