Iran Plans Retaliation for Israeli Strikes Before US Election

By    |   Wednesday, 30 October 2024 06:48 PM EDT

Iran is preparing a robust retaliatory response to recent Israeli airstrikes on its military assets, which it plans to deliver before the U.S. presidential election, a senior Iranian source told CNN, Israel National News reported.

The source said, "The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful."

The tension follows the Israeli operation which targeted Iranian missile factories and Russian-supplied air defense systems last Friday. Israel's strike was a countermeasure to an unprecedented Iranian ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1, when Iran launched 181 missiles at Israel, marking the largest attack of its kind in history, according to Israel National News.

Israel's attack on Iranian facilities included severe damage to missile production sites and buildings linked to Iran's nuclear program, according to satellite images shared in recent media reports.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeled the strike a "miscalculation."

Additionally, Major Gen. Hossein Salami of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that Israel's efforts had "failed to achieve its ominous goals," describing the Israeli actions as indicative of "miscalculation and helplessness."

On Sunday, Khamenei further encouraged calm, advising that Israel's actions be "neither be exaggerated nor downplayed."

Despite Iranian media's portrayal of minimal impact, evidence from satellite images indicates that Israeli airstrikes inflicted considerable damage on Iranian military sites, including critical missile production facilities.

The ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict has escalated amid Israel's broader regional tensions, including confrontations with Tehran-backed forces in Gaza and Lebanon.

