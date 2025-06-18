Tags: | | | | | |

Iran Launches More Missiles at Israel

News concerning the latest air strikes in the war between Israel and Iran included: Iran fired a pair of ballistic missile barrages at Israel early Wednesday, as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that "the battle begins" and called for showing "no mercy" toward Israelis, The Times of Israel reported. The Israel Defense Forces said that in total, some 30 missiles were launched by Iran in the overnight attacks, and most were intercepted by air defenses.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of airstrikes in Tehran, targeting an Iranian centrifuge production site and several weapon-production facilities, according to the military. The IDF issued an evacuation warning urging residents of District 18 in Tehran to leave the area, saying that Israel was going to take action in the area targeting military infrastructure. Shortly afterward, the military announced that the IAF had embarked on a new wave of strikes in the Iranian capital.

Iran has launched more than 400 missiles and hundreds more drones at Israel since the conflict broke out Friday, according to the Israeli prime minister's office, The Washington Post reported. In that time, the Iranians have penetrated air defenses and hit more than 40 sites, the office said, adding that tax authorities have received more than 18,000 claims for damage, mostly to properties and buildings.

The Israeli Air Force has hit more than 1,100 Iranian assets in hundreds of strikes in Iran since Friday, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said. "We are operating systematically to neutralize the nuclear threat," he said, adding that the strikes are "deepening the significant damage" caused to Iran's ballistic missiles and air defenses.

An IAF drone bombed five Iranian AH-1 helicopters at an airbase in Kermanshah, in western Iran.

