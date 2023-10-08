×
Tags: iran | israel | hezbollah | hamas

WSJ: Iran Spent Weeks Helping Plan Attack on Israel

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 10:13 PM EDT

Hamas' attack on Israel Saturday was planned with the help of Iranian security officials who gave their approval for the assault during a meeting in Beirut on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hamas and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working together since August to devise the air, land, and sea incursions. The operation was refined during several meetings attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hezbollah.

While U.S. officials say they have not seen evidence of Tehran's involvement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Iran and Hamas.

"We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship," Blinken told CNN in an interview that aired Sunday. 

"We don't have any information at this time to corroborate this account," a U.S. official told the Journal.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 08 October 2023 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

