WSJ: Iran Spent Weeks Helping Plan Attack on Israel

Hamas' attack on Israel Saturday was planned with the help of Iranian security officials who gave their approval for the assault during a meeting in Beirut on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hamas and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working together since August to devise the air, land, and sea incursions. The operation was refined during several meetings attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hezbollah.

While U.S. officials say they have not seen evidence of Tehran's involvement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Iran and Hamas.

"We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship," Blinken told CNN in an interview that aired Sunday.

"We don't have any information at this time to corroborate this account," a U.S. official told the Journal.