Gallant: Iran's Attack Did Not Harm IAF's Capabilities

Last week’s Iranian missile attack “did not touch the air force’s capabilities,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday, as Jerusalem prepares for a significant response.

“The IAF’s operations — both defensive and offensive — ensures the security of the citizens of Israel. The Iranians have not even ‘touched’ the IAF’s capabilities, not a single squadron has been damaged, not a single aircraft has been damaged, there is not a single runway that is out of order and there is no disruption in our operations,” Gallant said during a visit to Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheva, according to his office.

“Whoever thinks that by attempting to harm Israel they will deter us from taking action, should take a look at [our operational achievements] in Gaza and in Beirut,” the minister continued.

“We are powerful in both defense and offense, and this will be reflected in the manner of our choosing, at the time and place of our choosing. You know what to do, we know what to do and at the end of this, we will ensure that we win this war, bring home the hostages, and ensure the return of [the residents of] Israel’s northern communities to their homes, while Israel deters its enemies,” Gallant said.

Brig. Gen. Yotam Sigler, commander of Nevatim Airbase, briefed Gallant on operations. The minister also spoke with pilots and air and ground crews, thanking them for their service over the past year.

On Oct. 1, the Islamic Republic fired some 200 ballistic missiles in revenge for the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Tehran-aligned terrorist leaders.

Jerusalem is reportedly planning a significant attack on the Iranian regime, which could include targeting nuclear sites and oil fields, although U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed opposition to both of these options.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday that Tehran’s Civil Aviation Organization decided to suspend all flights in and out of the country between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. due to “operational restrictions.”

A senior U.S. State Department official told CNN that Israel had not provided any guarantees that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, in response to the Iranian missile attacks on Israel, was off the table.

“We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength,” said the official regarding the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, adding, “but as you know, no guarantees.”

On Wednesday, Biden stated that he plans to impose sanctions on Tehran and noted that he does not support striking the nuclear facilities. In addition, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told Reuters that not only is Israel considering responding to Iran’s attack, but so is the U.S.

On Friday, Biden said that Israel should consider alternative targets rather than attacking Iranian oil fields.

Should Israel respond to the missile attack, Iran has prepared a plan for another attack, according to local media reports.

“The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists [Israel] has been fully prepared,” the semi-official Tasnim News Agency said, citing an “informed source” in the Iranian armed forces.

“If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out,” Tasnim reported, adding that Tehran “has a list of many Israeli targets” while saying that last week’s missile attack “showed that we can level to the ground any place it desires.”

This JNS.org report was reprinted with permission.