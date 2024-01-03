US, Allies Issue Ultimatum to Iran-Backed Houthis

More than a dozen nations have issued an ultimatum to Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis after the militant group fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles in the southern Red Sea, reported The Wall Street Journal.

"Ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilizing," read the statement issued by the U.S., Britain and other key allies. "The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways."

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked in the Red Sea commercial vessels that they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech the group had "targeted" the CMA CGM Tage container ship without elaborating. He did not say when or where the incident took place.

Sarea also reiterated the Houthis' stance that they would continue their attacks until aid enters Gaza and issued another warning to the United States.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to avoid direct military attacks on the group to avoid escalating a Middle East conflict.

The Pentagon last week said it sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after gunmen fired on American helicopters responding to an attack on another commercial ship.