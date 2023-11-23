×
Tags: iran | hezbollah | hamas | pji leaders | meet

Iranian FM Meets Hezbollah, Hamas, PIJ Leaders in Lebanon

By    |   Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:22 AM EST

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, for his second visit to the country since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, he met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an undisclosed location, Lebanese media reported.

After his arrival in Beirut, he met with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group and Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior member of the Hamas branch in Lebanon.

Amir-Abdollahian warned that the Gaza war is likely to spread if the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas doesn’t hold.

“If this ceasefire starts tomorrow, if it does not continue… the conditions in the region will not remain the same as before the ceasefire and the scope of the war will expand,” he told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news channel.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
